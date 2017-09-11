AUDI RS4 RS4 Quattro 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: RS4 Quattro 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 87989 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Grey
Avis grey metallic with full black leather interior sports seats,optic pack,flat bottomed steering wheel,carbon door inserts,heated seats,Bose music system,sat nav,aircon,fdh,spare key.
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom
The Audi RS4 story started in 2000 with the B5 version and it set a temp...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...