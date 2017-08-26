AUDI RS4 RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 2012

Incredible example, Ibis White with Black Pack, 37k miles from new, Audi history, Remaining Audi Warranty,BIG spec, Equipment + Design package, Sound package, B and O,Dynamic ride suspension (New shock absorbers at Audi), Full Fine nappa leather, MMI plus navigation, Bluetooth, DAB radio, Roof rails, Luggage fixing systems, Homelink, Dynamic steering, Carbon interior, this is an immaculate vehicle, Standard 20" rotors also available,
Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom
The Audi RS4 story started in 2000 with the B5 version and it set a temp...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...