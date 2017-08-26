loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS4 RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO 2012

£33,695
car description

Incredible example, Ibis White with Black Pack, 37k miles from new, Audi history, Remaining Audi Warranty,BIG spec, Equipment + Design package, Sound package, B and O,Dynamic ride suspension (New shock absorbers at Audi), Full Fine nappa leather, MMI plus navigation, Bluetooth, DAB radio, Roof rails, Luggage fixing systems, Homelink, Dynamic steering, Carbon interior, this is an immaculate vehicle, Standard 20" rotors also available,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307370
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.163
  • Engine Model
    RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO
Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom

