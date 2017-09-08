loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS4 RS 4 Quattro - NAV, FULL LEATHER, BOSE, XENONS & 19 ALLOYS

£17,475
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: RS 4 Quattro - NAV, FULL LEATHER, BOSE, XENONS & 19 ALLOYS Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 76930 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: SILVER

Service History (5 Audi & 1 Independent), Factory Fitted Navigation, Bluetooth, Full Black Leather Interior, XENON Headlamps with Headlamp Wash, Driver & Passengers Heated Electric Seats, 19" Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, 6 Speed, Multi CD with BOSE Surround Sound, ABS, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 4 Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Rear Headrests, Centre Armrest, ISOFIX

  • Ad ID
    315356
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    76930 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

