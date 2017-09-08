AUDI RS4 RS 4 Quattro - NAV, FULL LEATHER, BOSE, XENONS & 19 ALLOYS

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: RS 4 Quattro - NAV, FULL LEATHER, BOSE, XENONS & 19 ALLOYS Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 76930 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: SILVER
Service History (5 Audi & 1 Independent), Factory Fitted Navigation, Bluetooth, Full Black Leather Interior, XENON Headlamps with Headlamp Wash, Driver & Passengers Heated Electric Seats, 19" Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, 6 Speed, Multi CD with BOSE Surround Sound, ABS, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 4 Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Rear Headrests, Centre Armrest, ISOFIX
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
The Audi RS4 story started in 2000 with the B5 version and it set a temp...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...