AUDI RS4 RS 4 Quattro 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: RS 4 Quattro 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Blue
Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather. 5 seats, Blue, Features Central Locking, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Full Electric Windows, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Aluminium Pedals, Auto Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Bose Sound System, Adaptive Lights, Headlamp Washers, Fog Lights, Full, Black Leather Upholstery, Rear Centre Armrest, Dual Zone Heating System, Leather Centre Armrest, Audi Multimedia Interface, Twin Oval Exhaust System, High Vis Stop Lamp, Body Coloured Bumpers & Handles, Leather Door Card Panels, Dual SD Card Slots,, Push Button Start/Stop, CD Stereo System, Outstanding Performance, 420 BHP, On Board Trip Computer, Driver/Passenger Heated Seats, Driver/Passenger Airbags, Sports Audi Quattro 4 Wheel Drive System, PAS, ABS, RS4 Floor Mats, sport, mode selector, Parking Sensors (Front & Rear), Standard Manufacturer Spec, 19" Multi-spoke alloy wheels, Aluminium matte effect mirrors, Recaro RS4 sports seats, RS4 Satellite, navigation system, GSM Mobile phone preparation, Leather/silver RS4 steering wheel, 3-spoke multi functional steering wheel, PSP, Full RS4 body styling, Mugello blue pearl effect paint,, We are open 7 days Part exchange welcome Telephone 01924 480000 or 07866 487107 ask for john,
Mirfield Prestige
WF149DA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016