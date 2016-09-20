loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS4 RS 4 Quattro 4dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: RS 4 Quattro 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather. 5 seats, Blue, Features Central Locking, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Full Electric Windows, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Aluminium Pedals, Auto Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Bose Sound System, Adaptive Lights, Headlamp Washers, Fog Lights, Full, Black Leather Upholstery, Rear Centre Armrest, Dual Zone Heating System, Leather Centre Armrest, Audi Multimedia Interface, Twin Oval Exhaust System, High Vis Stop Lamp, Body Coloured Bumpers & Handles, Leather Door Card Panels, Dual SD Card Slots,, Push Button Start/Stop, CD Stereo System, Outstanding Performance, 420 BHP, On Board Trip Computer, Driver/Passenger Heated Seats, Driver/Passenger Airbags, Sports Audi Quattro 4 Wheel Drive System, PAS, ABS, RS4 Floor Mats, sport, mode selector, Parking Sensors (Front & Rear), Standard Manufacturer Spec, 19" Multi-spoke alloy wheels, Aluminium matte effect mirrors, Recaro RS4 sports seats, RS4 Satellite, navigation system, GSM Mobile phone preparation, Leather/silver RS4 steering wheel, 3-spoke multi functional steering wheel, PSP, Full RS4 body styling, Mugello blue pearl effect paint,, We are open 7 days Part exchange welcome Telephone 01924 480000 or 07866 487107 ask for john,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411419
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£14,995

Mirfield Prestige
WF149DA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!