AUDI RS4 RS 4 Quattro 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: RS 4 Quattro 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: BLACK
Acoustic parking system - front + rear, Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information centre with colour display in instrument panel, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, 10 speakers, BOSE sound system, Body colour body styling, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour rear boot spoiler, Electric front/rear windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heat insulating tinted glass, Soft touch boot release, Twin chromed exhaust pipes, Xenon plus headlights, Aluminium pedals, Aluminium scuff plates, Electric lumbar adjustment, Electronic climate control (ECC), Engine starter switch, Head restraints for all seats, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Individual driver/passenger temperature controls, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Rear armrest, Split folding rear seat, Through load facility, Tool kit, Interior light pack - A4/S4, Load area pack - RS4, Storage pack - RS4, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, ASR, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Safety steering column, Seatbelt pretensioners, Side impact protection, SIDEGUARD airbag system, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle, Engine immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Dynamic ride control, Tyre mobility system,Multifunctional steering wheel, switchable driving modes, cruise control, elecric wingmirrors, electric windows, six speed manual gearstick, push button start, dual climate control, electric heated seats, air-conditioning, heated rear windscreen, FM/AM radio, Sat-Nav, front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, BOSE surround sound sytem, xenon projector headlights, dual exhaust system
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
