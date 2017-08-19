Accessories

We are happy to offer this incredible 2015 Audi RS4 Avant Limited Edition in Suzuka Grey. This is filled with Audi Exclusive items such as the Phenomenal RS Bucket Seats with Quilted Leather, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Engine Bay Trim, 5 Spoke Black & Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels.



Being a Limited Edition they come fully loaded with spec such as Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Power Opening Bootlid, DAB Radio, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Screen, Rear Privacy Glass, Paddleshift, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights.



Full Audi Main Dealer Service History