loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi RS4

Compare this car
£0
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Rs4 Avant Special Edition Limited Edition ,Derivative:Limited Edition ,Variant: 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic

Accessories

We are happy to offer this incredible 2015 Audi RS4 Avant Limited Edition in Suzuka Grey. This is filled with Audi Exclusive items such as the Phenomenal RS Bucket Seats with Quilted Leather, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Engine Bay Trim, 5 Spoke Black & Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels.

Being a Limited Edition they come fully loaded with spec such as Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Power Opening Bootlid, DAB Radio, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Screen, Rear Privacy Glass, Paddleshift, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights.

Full Audi Main Dealer Service History

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305514
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    GY15XPJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.2
Email Dealer >>

Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed