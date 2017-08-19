Variant name:Rs4 Avant Special Edition Limited Edition ,Derivative:Limited Edition ,Variant: 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic
We are happy to offer this incredible 2015 Audi RS4 Avant Limited Edition in Suzuka Grey. This is filled with Audi Exclusive items such as the Phenomenal RS Bucket Seats with Quilted Leather, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Engine Bay Trim, 5 Spoke Black & Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels.
Being a Limited Edition they come fully loaded with spec such as Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Power Opening Bootlid, DAB Radio, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Screen, Rear Privacy Glass, Paddleshift, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights.
Full Audi Main Dealer Service History
Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR,
United Kingdom
The Audi RS4 story started in 2000 with the B5 version and it set a temp...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...