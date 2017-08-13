loading Loading please wait....
Audi RS4

£13,950
COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, 4x4 Here We Have A Audi RS4 Avant That Has Been Very Well Maintained Regardless Of Cost From New And Not The Usual Tired RS4 Example. Finished In Phantom Black Paint With Full Black Heated Electric Sport Seats With Embossed RS4 Seat Backs. This Must Have Specifaction Includes Satellite Navigation, Cd Player, Bose Sound System, Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers, Isofix, Tracker, Electric Sunroof, 19'' Titanium Grey Alloy Wheels And Much More. This Vehicle Also Comes With A Very Comprehensive Service History And Serviced Up To Date. There Is Also A Huge Portfolio Compiling Numerous Previous Invoices, Mot,S And Repair Bills From New Backing Up The History And Pedigree. Still Drives As New And A Must See.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303975
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Mileage
    91000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4163
912
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

