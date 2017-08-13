AUDI RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO EXCLUSIVE COLOUR WITH 14K OPTIONAL EXTRAS 2014

car description

2014/64 Reg Audi RS4 Avant Finished In Audi Exclusive Java Green (1 OF ONLY 2 UK CARS). Over 14k Of Factory Extras to Include- Full Leather RS4 Bucket Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Sports Pack Including Sports Exhaust, Sports Suspension Plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), Dynamic Steering and 20in 5 V Spoke Design Finished In Polished Titanium, Driver Assistance Package Including- Adaptive Cruise Control with Braking Guard, Audi Parking System Advanced and Audi Lane Assist, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays, Advanced Key, Reverse Camera, Black Styling Package, Satellite Navigation System, Power Operated Boot, DAB Digital Radio, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass.;;THIS AUDI RS4 HAS FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND BALANCE OF MANUFACTURES WARRANTY REMAINING. ;;INDOOR SHOWROOM- LOW RATE FINANCE WITH ZERO DEPOSIT OPTIONS- PART EXCHANGE- FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE- NATIONWIDE DELIVERY. ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED- VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY ;