AUDI RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25288 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Adaptive Forward Headlights Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Electric Seat Adjustment Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
