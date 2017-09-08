loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto

£32,995
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41167 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Panther Black, crystal effect

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Adaptive Forward Headlights Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    316749
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41167 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Chelmsford Audi
Chelmsford, CM26TE, Essex
United Kingdom

