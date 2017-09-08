AUDI RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41167 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Panther Black, crystal effect
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Adaptive Forward Headlights Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Chelmsford Audi
Chelmsford, CM26TE, Essex
United Kingdom
