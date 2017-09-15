AUDI RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr

Accessories

misano, Stunning misano red RS4 with a full Audi service history having been maintained to a very high standard. Huge specification with recaro bucket seats, flat bottom steering wheel, sat nav plus and more, Upgrades - DVD-Based Satellite Navigation Plus, 6CD Autochanger, Bucket Seats, Flat Fottom Steering wheel, Bose, GSM Mobile Telephone Cradle, Carbon Inlays, Full dealership history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Cup Holder, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Seats Split Rear, Steering Wheel Leather, Chassis, Steering Wheel Sports, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Tinted Glass, Clock, Gear Knob Leather, Tyre Pressure Control, Windscreen Wiper, Speakers, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Three Seats - Rear), Mirrors External, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Centre Rear Seat Belt, Alloy Wheels (19in), Head Restraints, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Climate Control, Power Socket, Seat Height Adjustment, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Central Door Locking, Head Air Bags, Computer (Driver Information System), Air Bag Side, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Bag Driver, Alarm, Tyre Repair Kit, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Side Protection Mouldings, Body Coloured Bumpers, Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger Electric), Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Programme, Air Bag Passenger, Upholstery Leather. 5 seats, Cracking example with a full Audi service history having been maintained regardless of cost. It is equipped with recaro bucket seats, flat bottom steering wheel, sat nav plus and more. The RS4 is a fantastic looking performance saloon and delivers an incredible driving experience thanks to the V8 powerplant, with effortless power throughout the rev range. In fantastic condition throughout and most definitely must be seen to be fully appreciated, Finance available subject to status,AA Warranty packages available,Admin fee.WWW.FSPERFORMANCE.CO.UK, 17,450 p/x welcome