AUDI RS4 4.2 quattro (450PS) Avant Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 quattro (450PS) Avant Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16477 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic
DVD player,MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,Deluxe 3-zone air conditioning,Child seat anchor,Audi sound system,Preparation for tracking system,RS Super Sports seats,Privacy glass,Colour Driver's Information System (DIS),3-spoke flat-bottomed RS steering wheel,Split-folding rear seats,Power-operated tailgate,Black roof rails,Electromechanical parking brake,Radio remote control,20 inch x 9J '5-arm rotor' design Titanium look alloy wheels wi,Anti-theft alarm,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi connect including car phone,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Black Styling package,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function - electrically fo,Electronic stability program (ESP),Fine Nappa leather with RS embossing,Front seats - electrically adjustable,Fullsize airbags with front passenger airbag deactivation,Heated front seats,ISOFIX child seat mounting,LED interior light package,Light and rain sensor,Parking system plus - front and rear,Roof spoiler,Sports package,Sports suspension plus with Dynamic ride control (DRC),Through-load facility,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Tyre repair kit,Voice control system,Windscreen in heat-insulating glass,
Cambridge Audi
Cambridge, CB223AY, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
The Audi RS4 story started in 2000 with the B5 version and it set a temp...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...