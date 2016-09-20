loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS4 4.2 Quattro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 Quattro 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 104563 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, UK AUTOSALES ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU THIS AMAZING AUDI RS4 CABRIOLET FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK CONTRASTING WITH WHITE FULL LEATHER INTERIOR., 5+ owners, White Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger/DVD), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front). 4 seats, ALL MAJOR CARD ACCEPTED,OPEN SEVEN DAYS 9.30am TILL 6.30pm, 13,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    408288
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    104563 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
£13,990

UK Auto Sales Ltd
Leigh On Sea, SS95PR, Essex
United Kingdom

