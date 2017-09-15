loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic Auto

£47,886
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: GREY

We are happy to offer this incredible 2015 Audi RS4 Avant Limited Edition in Suzuka Grey. This is filled with Audi Exclusive items such as the Phenomenal RS Bucket Seats with Quilted Leather, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Engine Bay Trim, 5 Spoke Black & Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels.Being a Limited Edition they come fully loaded with spec such as Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Power Opening Bootlid, DAB Radio, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Screen, Rear Privacy Glass, Paddleshift, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights.Full Audi Main Dealer Service History,Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro Limited Edition 5dr S Tronic

  • Ad ID
    328384
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

