Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Silver
2014 Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Estate with 5000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
The Audi RS4 story started in 2000 with the B5 version and it set a temp...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...