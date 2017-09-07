loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Estate

Compare this car
£38,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

2014 Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Estate with 5000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311879
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Email Dealer >>

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed