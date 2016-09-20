AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31331 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Sepang Blue, pearl effect
Audi RS4 Avant Finished in Sepang Blue, pearl effect Specification Includes Bang & Olufsen sound system,Privacy glass,Storage package,Audi Parking System Advanced,Sports exhaust,Sports package,Sports suspension plus with Dynamic ride control (DRC),Fine Nappa leather with RS embossing,Heated front seats,Matt aluminium styling package
Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016