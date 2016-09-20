AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39529 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: BLACK
Audi drive select, Damper control, Driver information centre with colour display in instrument panel, Electro-mechanical PAS, Fatigue detection system, HDD sat nav plus system radio single CD/DVD player MMI control system, Power boot opening and closing, Service interval indicator, 40GB hard drive, Audi music interface, DAB digital radio module, SD card slot, Acoustic windscreen, Adaptive light including dynamic cornering light function, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric front windows, Electric rear windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Headlight washers, LED daytime running lights, Matt finish aluminium mirrors housings, Rear wiper, Roof spoiler, Sports bodystyling, Twin oval tailpipes, Xenon headlights, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 3 spoke flat bottomed multifunction steering wheel, 3 zone climate control, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium gear shift paddles, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Electric front seats with height/backrest/fore/aft adjust + lumbar support, Front and rear headrests, Front centre armrest with 12v socket, Front/rear leather armrest on door panels, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear armrest, Ski-bag + through load, Split folding rear seats, Tool kit, Interior light pack - RS4, 3 point rear seatbelts x3, ABS/EBD, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, High performance braking system, SIDEGUARD airbag system, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle, Intelligent Key, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Audi sports differential, Tyre mobility system,Audi RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
Marshall Audi Newbury
Newbury, RG142AB, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016