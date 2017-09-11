AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27925 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Pure Red
Satellite Navigation, Half Leather, Alloy Wheels 20", Sport Pack, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Park Distance Control, Remote Central Locking, Sport Seats, Multi Function Steering Wheel, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachment, Electric Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlight Activation, Headlamp Wash, Electric Windows, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
