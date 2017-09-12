AUDI RS4 4.2 Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual Quattro (336 g/km, 415 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: RS4 Trim: 4.2 Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual Quattro (336 g/km, 415 bhp) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, RECENT SERVICE AT AUDI. 7 STAMPS IN TOTAL, 4 ARE AUDI MAIN DEALER, SAT NAV, FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, MOT UNTIL JULY 2018. HPI CLEAR., Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger/DVD), Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL 39 POUNDS BUYERS FEE PER PURCHASE. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY, 15,950
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
