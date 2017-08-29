loading Loading please wait....
2007 Audi RS4 Quattro

POA
car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Recaro Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, FLAT-BOTTOM Steering Wheel, SAT NAV, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, BI XENON, Bose Sound System, Full MILLTEK Sports Exhaust With Valve control, Carbon Interior Inlays, 19 Alloys In Graphite, Privacy Glass, Climate, A/C, Computer. Driver's seat manual height adjustment, Electric front/rear windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electronic Differential Lock + traction control, Electronic climate control (ECC), Engine Height/reach adjustable steering column, Interior light pack - A4/S4, Load area pack - RS4, RS bucket seats, Storage pack - RS4, Thatcham Category 1 alarm, Very good Example.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308560
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS4
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

