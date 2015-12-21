loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS3 SPORTBACK QUATTRO NAV Semi Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: SPORTBACK QUATTRO NAV Semi Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 11929 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Panther Black, crystal effect

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    410206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    11929 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
  • AUDI RS3 SPORTBACK QUATTRO NAV Semi Auto
    Audi RS3
    £37,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS6 PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS6
    £78,750
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £35,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £29,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto
    Audi TT
    £20,950
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £16,450
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION
    Audi TT
    £25,946
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS6
    £66,950
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £32,440
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI A8 PLUS TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto
    Audi A8
    £78,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS7 PLUS SPORTBACK TFSI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS7
    £58,946
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £31,946
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
Hatfield Audi
Hatfield, AL95JN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

