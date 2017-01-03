loading Loading please wait....
Audi RS3 Sportback

£43,995
car description

Variant: 2.5 T FSI quattro (367ps) S tronic

Accessories

Bang & Olufsen sound system,Navigation system - High,Cruise control,19 inch x 8J '5-arm Rotor' design in titanium matt finish - diam,Audi Music Interface (AMI),S sports seat,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Electrically adjustable lumbar support,Disc brakes - front,Brake calipers painted in red with RS 3 logo,Internal control number,Comfort and sound package,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function for drivers side.,Dynamic package,Fine Nappa leather with diamond-patterned stitching and RS,Interior lighting package,Light and rain sensor,Reversing camera,RS 3 design pack,RS dual-branch exhaust system,Technology package with Mobile telephone preparation - High,Windscreen with sunband and acoustic glass,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224788
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    P16PST
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6941 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
5 Gateway Business Park,Croydon,
CR5 2AR,
United Kingdom

