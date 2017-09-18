AUDI RS3 Sportback 2.5 T FSI quattro S tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: Sportback 2.5 T FSI quattro S tronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33500 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: GREY
Body Glass, Front and rear electric windows, Heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with time switch, Rear window sun screen in parcel shelf, Rear wiper, Brakes, ABS/EBD, Black brake calipers, EDL, ESP with ASR, High performance braking system, Chassis/Suspension, Lowered sports suspension, Driver Aids, Acoustic parking system - rear, Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver Information, DVD sat nav system plus + 6.5'' colour monitor + radio + MP3 CD + MMC/SD MP3 slots + DIS, Service interval indicator, Sports button in centre console, Driving Mirrors, Aluminium door mirror housings, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Exterior Body Features, Anthracite grille with diamond patterned styling, Body colour bumpers, Flared wheel arches, Rear roof spoiler, Twin oval chrome trimmed exhaust tailpipes, Heating/Cooling/Ventilation, Dual zone electronic climate control, Interior Features, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Aluminium pedals, Black cloth headlining, Door sills with aluminium inlays, Front centre armrest, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Jack and tool kit, Leather handbrake, Manual rear window blind, Safety, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, Active front headrests, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Warning triangle, Seats, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Height adjustable front seats, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Security, Locking wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Vanity Mirrors, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Wheels - Spare, Tyre mobility system
Barnetts Volkswagen St Andrews
KY168PG,
United Kingdom
