AUDI RS3 RS3 QUATTRO 5DR SAT NAV FULL LEATHER INTERIOR Auto

£23,995
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: RS3 QUATTRO 5DR SAT NAV FULL LEATHER INTERIOR Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42000 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: MISANO RED

Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Full Service History, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Full Leather Interior, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Driver's Airbag, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Heated Seats, Roof Rails,

  • Ad ID
    315349
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Louth Volksworld
Louth, LN110JQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

