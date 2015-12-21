AUDI RS3 RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic (Nav) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic (Nav) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20991 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Nardo Grey
Audi RS3 Finished in Nardo Grey Specification Includes Navigation system,Cruise control,Privacy glass,Black roof rails,Disc brakes - front,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function for drivers side.,Dynamic package,Light and rain sensor,19inch '5-arm Rotor' design in anthracite black high-gloss fin,Audi exclusive black gloss styling package,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor pa,Bluetooth phone connection,RS dual-branch exhaust system,Windscreen with sunband and acoustic glass
Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Dec 21, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016