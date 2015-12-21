loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS3 RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic (Nav) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic (Nav) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20991 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Nardo Grey

Audi RS3 Finished in Nardo Grey Specification Includes Navigation system,Cruise control,Privacy glass,Black roof rails,Disc brakes - front,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function for drivers side.,Dynamic package,Light and rain sensor,19inch '5-arm Rotor' design in anthracite black high-gloss fin,Audi exclusive black gloss styling package,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor pa,Bluetooth phone connection,RS dual-branch exhaust system,Windscreen with sunband and acoustic glass

  • Ad ID
    415003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20991 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
  • AUDI RS Q3 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS Q3
    £33,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £23,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS3 RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic
    Audi RS3
    £36,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS4
    £36,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi R8
    £111,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black
    Audi TT
    £18,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £18,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr
    Audi TT
    £35,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £32,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 1.8T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £27,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £30,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS
    Audi TT
    £23,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
