Audi RS3 ON SALE NOW

car description

Audi RS3 Sportback presented in Nardo Grey comes with a full Audi history and the following specification; black leather, heated super sports seats, multi-function RS flat bottom steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone, Bang & Olufsen sound, drive select, interior lighting package, panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, sports exhaust, park assist with reverse camera, advanced key, automatic LED headlights with rain sensor, matt aluminium styling package and 19" five arm rotors in titanium look. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Hatchback Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 11,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2015 (15) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.5 Finished in: Nardo Grey