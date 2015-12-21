Variant name:Sportback ,Variant: 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Audi RS3 2.5T FSI RS3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic
Acoustic parking system - rear, DVD sat nav system plus + 6.5" colour monitor + radio + MP3 CD + MMC/SD MP3 slots + DIS, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Sports button in centre console, Aluminium door mirror housings, Anthracite grille with diamond patterned styling, Body colour bumpers, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Flared wheel arches, Front and rear electric windows, Heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with time switch, Rear roof spoiler, Rear window sun screen in parcel shelf, Rear wiper, Twin oval chrome trimmed exhaust tailpipes, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Aluminium pedals, Black cloth headlining, Door sills with aluminium inlays, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front centre armrest, Height adjustable front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit, Leather handbrake, Manual rear window blind, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Active front headrests, Black brake calipers, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL, ESP with ASR, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, High performance braking system, Warning triangle, Locking wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Lowered sports suspension, Tyre mobility system
Priory Way,Taunton,
TA1 2BB
United Kingdom
Dec 21, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016