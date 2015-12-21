Audi > RS3

Accessories

Audi connect, Audi drive select, Audi smartphone interface, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth interface, MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Voice control system, 2 USB ports, Audi music interface, Aux-in socket, DAB Digital radio, Audi Beam, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic lights and wipers, Black high gloss front air inlet, Body colour roof spoiler, Body coloured side sills, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss black rear diffuser, LED daytime running lights, RS design body styling, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottomed sports multifunctional leather steering wheel with aluminium look gearshift paddles, 4 lashing points to secure luggage, Adjustable front armrest, Cloth headlining, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front and rear interior lights with delay, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Illuminated door sills, Illuminated glovebox, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Jack and tool kit, Stainless steel pedals, Storage compartment in centre console, Storage compartments in doors, Storage under driver's seat, LED interior light pack - A3/RS3, Non smoking pack - RS3, Storage and luggage pack - A3/RS3, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, ASR, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, EDL, Electromechanical parking brake, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Seatbelt warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft alarm, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, RS sports suspension, Aluminium trim elements, Tyre repair kit