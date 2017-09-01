Variant name:Rs 3 Sportback ,Variant: 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic
Audi drive select, Colour driver's information system display, Mobile telephone preparation - bluetooth interface, Parking system plus - front + rear, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Voice control system, Audi music interface, DAB Digital radio, Speed dependent audio volume control, Body colour bumpers, Dual branch oval twin exhaust tailpipes, Front and rear electric windows, LED daytime running lights, LED headlights with headlight washers, LED rear lights, Rain and light sensors, Rear wiper, RS design body styling, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottomed sports multifunctional leather steering wheel with aluminium look gearshift paddles, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adjustable front armrest, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium pedals, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit, Storage and luggage pack - A3/RS3, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Active front headrests, ASR, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, EDL, Electric child locks, Electromechanical parking brake, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, High performance braking system, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Locking wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, RS sports suspension, Aluminium air vent surrounds, Aluminium trim elements, Tyre repair kit
Eagle Road,Plymouth,
PL7 5JY,
United Kingdom
