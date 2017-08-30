loading Loading please wait....
Audi RS3

£39,950
car description

Variant name:Rs 3 Sportback ,Variant: 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] finished in Panther Black Pearlescent Paint with Black Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages available on Request.

Accessories

Comfort and Sound Pack, Dynamic Pack, Technology Pack, Red Brake Callipers, RS3 Design Pack, Privacy Glass, Magnetic Ride, Sports Exhaust, Audi drive select, Colour driver's information system display, Parking system plus - front + rear, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Voice control system, Audi music interface, DAB Digital radio, Dual branch oval twin exhaust tailpipes, LED daytime running lights, LED headlights , RS design body styling, 3 spoke flat bottomed sports multifunctional leather steering wheel with aluminium look gearshift paddles, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium pedals, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Heated front seats, High performance braking system, Tyre pressure monitor, RS sports suspension, Aluminium air vent surrounds,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    GM65HHB
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9209 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom

