Variant name:Sportback ,Variant: 2.5T FSI RS3 Quattro S Tronic 19 Inch Rotor Design Alloy Wheels with Black Calipers, Matt Aluminium Styling Package, Satellite Navigation Plus, BOSE Sound System, Electric Folding Mirrors, Interior light Package, Heated Seats, Xenons, Full Audi History Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Audi RS3 Sport Back Quattro S Tronic. Presented in Daytona Grey Metallic with Contrasting Black Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery with Silver stitching and RS3 embossing finished with Piano Black Interior Inlays. The Outstanding Specification on this car includes 19” Rotor Design Titanium Grey and Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels with Black Calipers, Matt Aluminium Styling Package, Satellite Navigation Plus, Bluetooth, Radio with CD Autochanger / AUX, BOSE Premium Sound System, Electric Folding Mirrors, Interior light Package, Heated Seats, Privacy Glass, Rear Park Sensors, Flat Bottom Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Paddles, Dual Zone Climate Control, Through Load Facility, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running lights plus much more. This Stunning Example also benefits from a Full Audi Service History completed by Coventry Audi on 27/07/13 at 13466 Miles, 30/08/14 at 32351 Miles, Watford Audi on 18/11/15 at 40249 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.