Audi RS3

£22,993
4x4, Service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** GREY, We are delighted to present for sale this RS3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro it is finished in a stunning Daytona Grey Pearl and comes with a full Audi service history with the latest in November 2016. Features include carbon fibre mirror surrounds, leather multi function sports steering wheel, sport seats, front/rear parking sensors, Bi-Xenon headlights, daylight running lights and sat nav. The audio system includes bluetooth, cd, cd rom, radio and Bose speakers. The interior is finished in superb Black leather and includes embossed headrests.Category 1 alarm and immobilizer. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(VA11MRY), £22,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.

4x4, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222051
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2500
Stonebury Farm
Hatfield, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

