AUDI RS3 2.5T FSI RS3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto

£25,490
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5T FSI RS3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28248 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: WHITE

Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic, Privacy glass, Fine Nappa leather with RS 3 embossing on the front seat ba, Body-colored rear spoiler, Black roof rails, Disc brakes - front, Exterior mirror housings in matt aluminium look, Black styling package, 19inch x 8J '5-arm Rotor' design alloy wheels finished in tita,Audi RS3 Sportback 2.5 T FSI quattro S tronic finished in Ibis White. Specification includes navigation system Plus with MMI operating logic, privacy glass, body-colored rear spoiler, black roof rails, disc brakes - front, exterior mirror housings in matt Aluminium look, black styling package and 19'' x 8j '5-arm rotor' design alloy wheels finished in ti

  • Ad ID
    324696
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28248 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Audi Norwich
Norwich, NR70TA, Norfolk
United Kingdom

