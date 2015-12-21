loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro 5dr (Nav) Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro 5dr (Nav) Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12636 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Black

Black, Stunning example in black with contrasting silver accents sitting on a set of the upgraded two tone 19'' 5 arm alloys. Boasts a full service history through Audi main dealers with the only service being carried out at Truro Audi (as shown in photos)., 1 owner, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Audi Parking System Plus, Front and Rear with Selective Display, 19in x 8J 5-Arm Rotor Design Galvanished Silver Alloy Wheels with 235/35 R19 Tyres and Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Upholstery - Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery with Embossed RS3 Logo, Rain Sensor, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, MMI Radio Plus, Audi Music Interface, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS). 5 seats, Est 1967 we've had 50 great years, read our reviews! We provide Warranty & all credit facilities., 34,985

  • Ad ID
    411234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12636 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
£34,985

Geoff Cox Subaru
Ripley, DE58LG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

