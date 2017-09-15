AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic quattro 5dr (Nav) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic quattro 5dr (Nav) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Black
Black, Upgrades - Brake Calipers Painted in Red with S3 Logo, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Technology Package Featuring Audi Connect, Audi Phone Box, Aluminium Roof Rails, Reversing Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 2 owners, Standard Features - Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Audi Parking System Plus, Front and Rear with Selective Display, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, 19in x 8J 5-Arm Rotor Design Galvanished Silver Alloy Wheels with 235/35 R19 Tyres and Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Upholstery - Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery with Embossed RS3 Logo, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), MMI Radio Plus, Audi Music Interface, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Rain Sensor, RS 3-Spoke Flat-Bottomed Leather Steering Wheel, Contrast Stitching and RS Emblem, Satellite navigation, Sports seats. 5 seats, 38,995
Culloden Car Sales
Inverness, IV27WB, Highland
United Kingdom
