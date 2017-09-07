AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: White
Solid White, a lovely car in excellent condition very low miles and owners ready to go, Upgrades - Audi Excl RS 3 Floor Mats, 2 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation System - DVD - Based, Rear Acoustic Parking System, Dual - Zone Electronic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Upholstery - Black Fine Nappa Leather, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, AM/FM Tuner and Single Front - Loading CD Player with MP3 Compatibility, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS), Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Heat - Insulating Glass, 19in 8J 5 - Arm Rotor Design Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels with 235/35 Tyres Front, 225/35 Tyres Rear and Locking Wheel Bolts. 5 seats, px and finance avaliable, 24,950
Old Mill Lane Garage
Mansfield Woodhouse, NG199AL, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
