AUDI RS3 2.5 Tfsi Rs 3 Quattro 5Dr S Tronic [nav] Petrol Hatchback Auto

£39,445
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 Tfsi Rs 3 Quattro 5Dr S Tronic [nav] Petrol Hatchback Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13944 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Full Service History& CD Player, Rear wiper, ABS/EBD, RS sports suspension, Voice control system, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Aluminium trim elements, Speed dependent audio volume control, Body colour bumpers...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13944 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
South Hereford Audi
HR11LN, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

