loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15127 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Byzanz

Accessories

Body colour bumpers, Dual branch oval twin exhaust tailpipes, Front and rear electric windows, LED daytime running lights, LED headlights with headlight washers, LED rear lights, Rear wiper, RS design body styling, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottomed sports multifunctional leather steering wheel with aluminium look gearshift paddles, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adjustable front armrest, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium pedals, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405182
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15127 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£38,500

Lincoln Audi (JCT600)
Lincoln, LN63RS, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!