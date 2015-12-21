AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15127 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Byzanz
Body colour bumpers, Dual branch oval twin exhaust tailpipes, Front and rear electric windows, LED daytime running lights, LED headlights with headlight washers, LED rear lights, Rear wiper, RS design body styling, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottomed sports multifunctional leather steering wheel with aluminium look gearshift paddles, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adjustable front armrest, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium pedals, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit
Lincoln Audi (JCT600)
Lincoln, LN63RS, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Dec 21, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016