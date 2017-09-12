AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 4dr S Tronic

Accessories

Steel City Sports And Prestige are pleased to offer this nearly new car supplied new by AUDI GRIMSBY on 12/09/2017 which has only covered 252 miles!! The new RS3 has been treated to another round of under-the-skin injections.Its output, already deliriously jacked, has now been increased to 395bhp; meaning that, in metric terms, at least Ingolstadt can claim to have introduced 400hp to a hot hatch for the first time.Optional Extras: FRONT SUPER SPORT SEATS IN FINE NAPPA LEATHER, RS SPORTS EXHAUST, GLOSS BLACK STYLING PACK, BLACK MIRROR HOUSING, COMFORT PACK, 19" 5-ARM WING DESIGN ALLOYS IN MATTE FINISH WITH WIDER FRONT WHEELS, BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED IN RED WITH RS3 LOGO, PRIVACY GLASS, MMI PLUS INCLUDING 3D MAP, ONLINE MAP UPGRADES, DETAILED ROUTE INFORMATION, DYNAMIC ROUTE GUIDANCE TRAFFIC UPDATES WITH TMC PRO, as well as the standard specification of: BANG AND OLUFSEN, DAB RADIO, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND PHONE, CD/RADIO/SD/AUX/USB, DIGITAL COCKPIT, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, HEATED SEATS, START/STOP TECHNOLOGY, MMI TOUCH SENSITIVE CONTROL PANEL, VOICE RECOGNITION, TYRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM, DRIVE SELECT, FRONT DOOR DOWNLIGHTS AND SILL LIGHTS, DAY RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, CARBON INLAYS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, FLAT BOTTOMED MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER/ALCANTARA, F1 PADDLESHIFT, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED ELECTRIC DOOR MIRRORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE.This car is 100% HPI clear.