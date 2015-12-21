loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 4dr S Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 4dr S Tronic Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Nardo Grey

Audi Beam, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic lights and wipers, Black high gloss front air inlet, Body coloured side sills, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss black rear diffuser, LED daytime running lights, RS design body styling, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottomed sports multifunctional leather steering wheel with aluminium look gearshift paddles, 4 lashing points to secure luggage, Adjustable front armrest, Cloth headlining, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front and rear interior lights with delay, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Illuminated door sills, Illuminated glovebox, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Jack and tool kit, Stainless steel pedals, Storage compartment in centre console, Storage compartments in doors, Storage under driver's seat

  • Ad ID
    413816
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
