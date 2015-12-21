AUDI RS3 2.5 T FSI quattro (367ps) S tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS3 Trim: 2.5 T FSI quattro (367ps) S tronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12859 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic
Bang & Olufsen sound system,Navigation system,Cruise control,Dual-zone electronic climate control,RS 3-spoke flat-bottomed leather multi-function steering wh,Front Sports seats,Privacy glass,Colour Driver's Information System (DIS),Fine Nappa leather with RS 3 embossing on the front seats,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch '5-arm Rotor' design in anthracite black high-gloss fin,Audi exclusive black gloss styling package,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Comfort and sound package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Dynamic package,Front centre armrest,Heated front seats,Inlays - 3D design 'black',Interior lighting package,ISOFIX child seat mounting,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,Parking system plus - front and rear,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen with sunband and acoustic glass,
Bedford Audi
Bedford, MK429XE, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Dec 21, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016