2015 Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro 5dr

2015 / 15 REG + 22,000 MILES + GLACIER WHITE + PANORAMIC SUNROOF + SAT NAV + SUPER SPORT SEATS + HEATED SEATS + + GLOSS BLACK STYLING PACK + BLACK ROOF RAILS + PARKING SENSORS + DIMOND FINISHED WITH GLOSS BLACK INSERTS + Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Audi Parking System Plus, Front and Rear with Selective Display, MMI Radio Plus, Audi Music Interface, 19in x 8J 5-Arm Rotor Design Galvanished Silver Alloy Wheels with 235/35 R19 Tyres and Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Rain Sensor, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Upholstery - Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery with Embossed RS3 Logo, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator
2015 audi rs3 sportback quattro 5-door alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats leather parking-sensor sat-nav sunroof german 4wd rs fast hands-free
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
