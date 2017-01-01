loading Loading please wait....
2012 Audi RS3 Rs3 Quattro 5dr + RECARO EXCLUSIV BUCKET SEATS

POA
Full Leather Quilted Recaro Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, SAT NAV, Cruise Control, Bose Sound System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring system, Interior Light Pack, Aluminium Styling Pack, Center Arm Rest, Reverse Parking Sensors, Balance of Manufacture warranty Remaining. Usual RS3 refinements. Audi RS3 Features Air Conditioning Climate Control Dual Climate Zones Full Leather Xenon Headlamps Cruise Control Power Steering Traction Control Bose Aluminium Styling Pack Recaro Bucket Seats

  • Ad ID
    224502
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

