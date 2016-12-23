loading Loading please wait....
2011 Audi RS3 Rs3 Quattro 5dr

POA
car description

1 owner,2 Keys, Full Audi Service History, Full Leather interior, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Black OPTIC PACK, Audi RS3 Features Full Leather ABS Satellite Navigation Xenon Headlamps Bose Heated Seats Front and Rear Heated Seats Cruise Control

2011 audi rs3 quattro 5-door 1-owner abs bose cruise-control fsh heated-seats sat-nav xenon german 4wd rs fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS3
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

