loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS Q3 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6700 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Sepang Blue, pearl effect

Accessories

Audi RS Q3 Finished in Sepang Blue, pearl effect Specification Includes Cruise control,MMI navigation plus,Hill descent control,Speed limit display,Black roof rails,Comfort package plus,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function for drivers side.,High-beam assist,Advanced key,Anti-theft alarm,Audi active lane assist,Audi Parking System Advanced with rear reversing camera,Storage package and Luggage compartment package,Technology package,Hill hold assist,MMI radio plus,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Non-smoking package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415005
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS Q3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6700 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

  • AUDI RS Q3 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS Q3
    £33,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £23,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS3 RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic
    Audi RS3
    £36,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS4
    £36,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi R8
    £111,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black
    Audi TT
    £18,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £18,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr
    Audi TT
    £35,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £32,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 1.8T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £27,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £30,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS
    Audi TT
    £23,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS Q3 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS Q3
    £33,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £23,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS3 RS 3 2.5 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic
    Audi RS3
    £36,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS4 4.2 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS4
    £36,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi R8
    £111,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black
    Audi TT
    £18,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £18,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr
    Audi TT
    £35,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £32,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 1.8T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £27,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £30,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS
    Audi TT
    £23,495
    Solihull , West Midlands

People who viewed this item also viewed

£33,495

Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!