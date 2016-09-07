AUDI RS Q3 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6700 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Sepang Blue, pearl effect
Audi RS Q3 Finished in Sepang Blue, pearl effect Specification Includes Cruise control,MMI navigation plus,Hill descent control,Speed limit display,Black roof rails,Comfort package plus,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function for drivers side.,High-beam assist,Advanced key,Anti-theft alarm,Audi active lane assist,Audi Parking System Advanced with rear reversing camera,Storage package and Luggage compartment package,Technology package,Hill hold assist,MMI radio plus,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Non-smoking package
Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016