AUDI RS Q3 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic - ADAPTIVE XENONS - ADVANCED KEY - DAB/CD/US

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic - ADAPTIVE XENONS - ADVANCED KEY - DAB/CD/US Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 69612 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Blue

This Blue RS Q3 Features Sat Nav, Reversing Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Advanced Key, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With USB/SD Input, Ambient interior lighting, Traffic Sign Recognition, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Wing Mirrors, Audi sound system, Wifi, Heated Leather Seats, Audi Lane Assist, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Adjustable Suspension, S-Line Embossed Front Sport Seats, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Wireless Charger, Four Wheel Drive, 20 inch alloys, Cruise Control, Electric Seats / Electrically Adjustable Seats, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Roof Rails, Multi-Function St

  • Ad ID
    413470
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS Q3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69612 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
