loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI RS Q3 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Semi Auto

Compare this car
£27,250
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Semi Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 43545 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Satellite Navigation system - SD card based,Bluetooth interface - for handsfree mobile phone connectivi,BOSE surround sound,LED interior light package,MMI navigation,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330669
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS Q3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    43545 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Email Dealer >>

Southampton Audi
Southampton, SO533DH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed