AUDI RS Q3 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Semi Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 43545 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: BLUE
Satellite Navigation system - SD card based,Bluetooth interface - for handsfree mobile phone connectivi,BOSE surround sound,LED interior light package,MMI navigation,
Southampton Audi
Southampton, SO533DH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
