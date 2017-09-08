loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS Q3 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Auto

£30,740
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17722 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Florett Silver, metallic

Accessories

MMI navigation plus,Radio inchHIGH inch,Audi parking system advanced with rear reversing camera,Colour Driver's Information System (DIS) - with high-resolu,LED interior light package,Non-smoking package,Reversible luggage compartment floor - one side in high-qua,Technology package,Through-load facility,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315949
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS Q3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17722 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
Marshall Audi Approved Used Cars Sydenham
London, SE264HZ, London
United Kingdom

