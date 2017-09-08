AUDI RS Q3 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS Q3 Trim: 2.5 TFSI (310ps) quattro S tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17722 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Florett Silver, metallic
MMI navigation plus,Radio inchHIGH inch,Audi parking system advanced with rear reversing camera,Colour Driver's Information System (DIS) - with high-resolu,LED interior light package,Non-smoking package,Reversible luggage compartment floor - one side in high-qua,Technology package,Through-load facility,
Marshall Audi Approved Used Cars Sydenham
London, SE264HZ, London
United Kingdom
