Audi R8 V10 Spyder - R Tronic

car description

Specification MAKE Audi MODEL R8 V10 Spyder - R Tronic COLOUR Phantom Black Pearl YEAR 2011/11 MILEAGE 12000 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Audi R8 Spyder V10. Finished in Phantom Black Pearl with Red Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Audi Parking System Plus, Cruise Control, Homelink, Illuminated Door Sills, Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Magnetic Ride, 19" Alloy Wheels, DVD Navigation System, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Wind Deflector, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Gearshift Paddles, Traction Control, Electrically Adjustable Memory Seats, Heated Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Electrically Operated Hood. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Audi Parking System Plus, Cruise Control, Homelink, Illuminated Door Sills, Vodafone Cobra Trak System. TRANSMISSION R-Tronic ENGINE CAPACITY 5204 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 518 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 332 WARRANTY Supplied with our 12 Month Warranty. PRICE £69,450 Interested in vehicle