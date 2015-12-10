loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI R8 V10 PLUS QUATTRO Semi Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: V10 PLUS QUATTRO Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: Vegas yellow

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Leather Steering Wheel Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408307
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
  • Engine Model
    5204
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£121,950

Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!